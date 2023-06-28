Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,608 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

