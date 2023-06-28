Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

