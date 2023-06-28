Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

