Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Up 3.4 %

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

MAR opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

