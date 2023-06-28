Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

MRCY opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.00, a PEG ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

