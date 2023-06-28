Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

