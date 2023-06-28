Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Shares of META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

