Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,162,085. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.