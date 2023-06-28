Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $71,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

