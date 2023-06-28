MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of MET stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

