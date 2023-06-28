M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Edward Braham Purchases 31,861 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Edward Braham purchased 31,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £60,535.90 ($76,968.72).

Edward Braham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Edward Braham bought 2,100 shares of M&G stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969 ($5,046.41).

M&G Price Performance

LON MNG opened at GBX 190.95 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.89. M&G plc has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.77, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&G Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.14) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.77) to GBX 208 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.79).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

