Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 680.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 41,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

