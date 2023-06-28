MiMedx Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.40 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $739.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

