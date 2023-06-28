MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $850,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

