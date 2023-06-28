Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after acquiring an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $24,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $20,494,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $11,434,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 257,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

NYSE:MC opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

