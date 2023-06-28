Moller Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

