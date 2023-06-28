Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

