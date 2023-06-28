MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Guggenheim

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $51.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLTX. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 0.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
