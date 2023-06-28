Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

