Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MLPA stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

