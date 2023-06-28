Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

