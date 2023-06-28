Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,590 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

