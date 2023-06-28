Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

