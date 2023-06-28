Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. State Street Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in W. P. Carey by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,773,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

