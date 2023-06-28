Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Southside Bancshares



Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

