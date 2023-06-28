Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

UBA stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $818.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile



Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

