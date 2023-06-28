Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Transactions at UGI

UGI Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

