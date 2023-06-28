Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

