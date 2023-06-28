Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after buying an additional 1,267,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

