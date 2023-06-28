Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Gentex by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.