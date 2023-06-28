Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.