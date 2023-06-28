Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE HLI opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

