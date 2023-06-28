Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

