Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $167.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNOP. TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

