Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNY opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

