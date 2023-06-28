Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Bancorp worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNLC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Bancorp by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

