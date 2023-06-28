Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $721,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSN opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

