National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$182.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$165.99. The stock has a market cap of C$85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$130.13 and a 1 year high of C$182.49.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 84.19%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

