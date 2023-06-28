National Bankshares Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.58.

TSE:BCE opened at C$59.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$66.05.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2224009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

