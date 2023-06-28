NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 380 ($4.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.86 ($4.23).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 230.90 ($2.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.20 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,753.72). In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,107,180.19). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($174,753.72). Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

