Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENOV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Enovis Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enovis by 6,806.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,238,000 after purchasing an additional 839,389 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enovis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,867,000 after purchasing an additional 450,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

