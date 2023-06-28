Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.17.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.