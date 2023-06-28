Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,498. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.