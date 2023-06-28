NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

NIKE Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $113.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.