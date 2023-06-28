Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDLS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.71 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a P/E ratio of -371,000.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 114,172 shares of company stock worth $525,747. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

