NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

NWH.UN opened at C$6.10 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

