Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

