Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after purchasing an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.