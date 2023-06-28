NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.74. 1,066,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 855,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Specifically, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,815.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,380. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

