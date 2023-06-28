Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Financial Contrast

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 786.52%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 27.23 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.40 -$14.52 million ($88.76) -0.03

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% Nuwellis -195.87% -109.40% -75.52%

Summary

Nuwellis beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

